Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $53,000 Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qiagen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,995,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

