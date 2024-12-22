Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BROS opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.72. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $3,867,206.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This represents a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.