Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,824 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after acquiring an additional 666,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of ESGE opened at $33.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

