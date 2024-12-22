Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $69.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
