Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $52,000 in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

SWAG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 2.12. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

