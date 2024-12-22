Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $52,000 in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
SWAG stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 2.12. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.74.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
