Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $54,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $4,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,475,000 after buying an additional 142,156 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,102.87. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $105,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,789.71. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $1,512,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Trupanion Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -158.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

