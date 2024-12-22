Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 5,393 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of MUFG opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

