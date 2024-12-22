Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

