Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,524,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 792.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 930,402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 423,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 43.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAX opened at $15.24 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

