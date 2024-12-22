Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $65,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 515,299 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,183,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 83.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 411,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $45,282.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

