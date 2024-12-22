Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

View Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.