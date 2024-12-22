Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.05 and a 1-year high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

