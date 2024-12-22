Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,618,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAI opened at $144.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.