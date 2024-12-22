1,994 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

