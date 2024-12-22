Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $123.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $131.13.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

