Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $56,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 117.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 45.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 112,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 72.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 313,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 131,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.84 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

