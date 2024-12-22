Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $59,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.37.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.0 %

X stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

