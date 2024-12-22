Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 5,012 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,012 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,797 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,172,000 after buying an additional 2,027,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,597,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,148,000 after buying an additional 1,069,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,751,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.