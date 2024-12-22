Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $57,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,248,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,435 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 517,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

