Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 691 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 625.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 101,600.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.39.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

About KB Home

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.