Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 300 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,821,000 after purchasing an additional 509,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $33,053,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CRL opened at $185.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.48 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.25. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

