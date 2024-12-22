Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 315 Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

ESLT opened at $257.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.52. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $266.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.09 and a 200 day moving average of $207.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

