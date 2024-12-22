Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $60,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $40,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 57,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $349.04 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.41 and a 200 day moving average of $352.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

