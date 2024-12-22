Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,747 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 44.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $353,160.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,667,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,118,148. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,204. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.