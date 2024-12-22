Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,404 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,906,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,089,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,540,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 554.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 132,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,769 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

RLY opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.