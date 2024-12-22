Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $70,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

