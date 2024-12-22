Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Shares in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,837,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 256,327 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Intapp Stock Up 0.9 %

Intapp stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $1,540,828.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,194 shares of company stock worth $26,470,383. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

