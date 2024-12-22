Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

