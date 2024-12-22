Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

