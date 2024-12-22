Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 468 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,846 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,485,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SITE. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.44.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SITE opened at $135.63 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.