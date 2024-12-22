Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

