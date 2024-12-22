Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $104.60. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

