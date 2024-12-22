BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 10.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BeiGene by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 97,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.78.

Insider Activity

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,037,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $194,202,173.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,493 shares in the company, valued at $148,222,894.11. The trade was a 56.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.35, for a total value of $1,101,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,924,722. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,622 shares of company stock worth $212,520,787. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.