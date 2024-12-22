Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moller Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

