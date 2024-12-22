Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,621 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

