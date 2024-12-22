Barclays PLC Purchases 108,346 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,634.80. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,853.12. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $927,278 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.87.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 57.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

