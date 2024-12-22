Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup upped their price target on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Baozun Stock Performance
BZUN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.