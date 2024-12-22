Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup upped their price target on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CLSA lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Baozun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.