XTX Topco Ltd Takes $100,000 Position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 90,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down previously from $1.90) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ASM opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.20 million, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

