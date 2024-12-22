Barclays PLC Raises Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,588 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,575,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.81.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

