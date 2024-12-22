Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 8,479 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUZ opened at $30.24 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

