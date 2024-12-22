Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 3.7 %

YRD opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

