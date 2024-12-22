Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lessened by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.