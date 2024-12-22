Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 140,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

