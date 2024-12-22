Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 31,447 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGMS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.37 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

