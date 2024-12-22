Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after buying an additional 147,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after purchasing an additional 203,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,632 shares in the company, valued at $38,283,445.20. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $151,412.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,321.76. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,503 shares of company stock worth $4,158,033. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $205.41 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $211.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

