Sanctuary Advisors LLC Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,509 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $258,129.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,291.68. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,225,644.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 182,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,347 shares of company stock worth $4,057,594. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $176.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.97, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

