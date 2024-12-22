Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 147.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,700,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after acquiring an additional 659,651 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,027,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 108.8% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 291,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 151,661 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

