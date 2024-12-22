Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 8,069 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UBS opened at $29.78 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

