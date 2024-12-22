Sanctuary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $178,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

