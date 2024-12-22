Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11,203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 308,102 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 399,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 217,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

